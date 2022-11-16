2 injured after being ejected in crash on Interstate 435 at Roe Boulevard in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured after being ejected in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 near Roe Boulevard on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the highway at around 9:38 p.m.

According to police, one of the cars rolled over near a highway barrier.

Two other cars stopped to help, and they were hit by a fourth car.

The crash caused delays for drivers late Tuesday night. Both people injured were in the same car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

