2 injured in crash late Sunday night near EB I-70, US 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people suffered injuries in a crash late Sunday night near eastbound Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 Highway.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the area just before 11:40 p.m.

Crash investigators determined a gray Jeep Wrangler was heading eastbound on I-70 when the vehicle took a curve too quickly. The Jeep then went off the road and struck a concrete barrier.

Police said the vehicle slid several hundred feet on its roof before it came to rest.

Two occupants of the Jeep suffered injuries. Police said both were transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening and serious injuries.

As of early Monday morning, police said one occupant was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for about three hours while crews worked the crash.

Investigators continue to look into the incident, including identifying which occupant was the driver and which was the passenger.

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