KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were transported to an area hospital after an early morning Olathe house fire on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to 14306 S. Summit Court just before 6 a.m.

Light smoke was reported in the kitchen area on arrival.

The fire was snuffed out fairly quickly, but two people did suffer burns and were transported in stable condition.

The flames were contained to the kitchen area.

Olathe Fire Department A house fire was contained to the kitchen on July 4 at at 14306 S. Summit Court in Olathe.

Damage is estimated to be around $10,000, per the fire department.