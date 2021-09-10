2 injured in wrong-way crash on Topping Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The passenger in a wrong-way crash at 40th Street and Topping Avenue suffered critical injuries Thursday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a maroon Buick Century was southbound on Topping Avenue when the driver narrowly missed a Ford pickup that was legally parked on the east curb.

The driver of the Buick was driving south in the northbound lanes when it then struck a silver Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were transported to an area hospital. The passenger suffered critical injuries.

Impairment is under investigation for the driver of the Buick.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the collision.

