2 KCPD officers struck by vehicle early Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were injured while investigating a crime spree early Monday morning in the Northland.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of N. London Avenue on a disturbance involving armed car prowlers.

Officers discovered the suspects at a nearby apartment complex in the 6000 block of NW Prairie View Road.

One suspect vehicle crashed into a marked police vehicle, and the suspects fled on foot.

The officer ran after and captured one of the suspects.

The other suspect vehicle ran over one of the arresting officers as it fled the scene.

Officers located and pursued the suspect vehicle. However, they lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

