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2 killed in plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks

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Al Miller/KSHB 41
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper vehicle.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a plane crash Tuesday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, MSHP said troopers were responding near Public Beach Drive in Camden County.

First responders noted the small plane was fully engulfed in flames.

During a search for survivors, it was confirmed there were two fatalities, MSHP said.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Wednesday to investigate the wreck.

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