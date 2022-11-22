2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says about 4 p.m. Monday, a 2022 Ford Ranger was southbound on I-635 approaching I-70.

Nicholas Michael Munoz, 35, of Plant City, Florida, was driving aggressively and left the roadway to the right.

He then continued in the ditch and reached the gap between the southbound I-635 and the I-70 eastbound ramp to southbound I-635. The truck entered the gap, went airborne, and landed on its rooftop on Kaw Drive.

Munoz and his passenger, Joshua Daniel Foster, 39, of Spring Hill, Kansas, were both killed in the crash.

Both were wearing seat belts.

