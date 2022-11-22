Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:29 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 06:29:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says about 4 p.m. Monday, a 2022 Ford Ranger was southbound on I-635 approaching I-70.

Nicholas Michael Munoz, 35, of Plant City, Florida, was driving aggressively and left the roadway to the right.

He then continued in the ditch and reached the gap between the southbound I-635 and the I-70 eastbound ramp to southbound I-635. The truck entered the gap, went airborne, and landed on its rooftop on Kaw Drive.

Munoz and his passenger, Joshua Daniel Foster, 39, of Spring Hill, Kansas, were both killed in the crash.

Both were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!