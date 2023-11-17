2 mid-Missouri transgender boys sue MU Health Care system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two transgender boys from Bonne County, Missouri, filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the University of Missouri Health System for denying treatment for gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the United States District Court Western District of Missouri. A spokesperson with the University of Missouri, Christian Basi, said the university received the lawsuit Thursday and is reviewing it closely.

"As the president said at a press conference yesterday, from the beginning our position has been that we would follow the law. That approach will not change. We’ll evaluate the lawsuit, but beyond that, we’re not at a point where we can make further public comments," Basi said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

The suit comes after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed into law earlier this year legislation that limited certain transgender health care services to minors under the age of 18.

At issue in the lawsuit is that the health system receives federal financial assistance, which attorneys argue binds the health system to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of sex or disability.

The attorneys cited a purported "grandfather clause" that allowed minors already receiving transgender health care prior to the passage of the legislation to continue receiving care. However, the attorneys allege the UM health system discontinued care.

The plaintiffs are hoping for an eventual permanent injunction prohibiting the health system from denying treatment recommended by their doctors. They are also seeking for compensatory damages, recovery of litigation costs and attorneys fees.

