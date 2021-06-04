Watch
2 Raymore women sue United Airlines after airplane engine failure

Both women seek $50,000 in damages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women from Raymore, Missouri, are suing United Airlines after the engine of the airplane they were on exploded and caught fire on Feb. 20, 2021.

Cynthia Pugh, 61, and Kelli Dennis, 60, were heading to Honolulu, Hawaii, when the right engine failed and caught on fire according to Clifford Law Offices, who is representing the two women.

The lawsuit argues that because of the incident, United Airlines "breached its duty of care owed to the plaintiff," through certain negligent acts.

It also accuses United Airlines of not properly maintaining, servicing and inspecting aircraft for the flight.

According to the lawsuit United Airlines did not properly inspect, maintain and service the aircraft's engines including the fan blades and other parts.

Both Pugh and Dennis are seeking $50,000 because they both "suffered and continue to suffer personal, emotional and pecuniary injuries," according to the lawsuit.

