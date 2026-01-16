Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 semis crash, shut down I-35 near Ottawa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two semis crashed on I-35 SB near Ottawa, Kansas overnight shutting down both directions of the highway for a time, NB has now re-opened.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 11:00 p.m. a 2021 Cascadi freightliner left I-35 SB near the U 59 interchange south of Ottawa.

The semi came back into the roadway, struck the center guardrail and stalled in the middle of the road.

A 2019 Freightliner also traveling SB hit the first semi in the road.

The Highway Patrol says one semi was hanging off the overpass, and one overturned.

A load of meat spilled on the highway.

Both lanes of I-35 were shut down for a time, but the NB lanes were re-opened just before 5:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol says SB I-35 will be shut down for a time while cleanup and the investigation continues.

Only minor injuries were reported to the second semi driver.

