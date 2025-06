UPDATE, 12:35 p.m. | All lanes of I-35 have reopened.

EARLIER | The Kansas Highway Patrol says two separate crashes have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Sunflower Road in Miami County.

Shortly after 11 a.m., troopers responded to the area on reports of two separate multiple-vehicle crashes.

No serious injuries have been reported, but emergency crews are reportedly dealing with some fluid spill.

This is a developing story and may be updated.