2 seriously injured in vehicle collision on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured, two of which are in serious condition, after a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at East 77th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a black Chevrolet Caprice was driving north on Troost Avenue at speeds over 100 mph.

A gray Hyundai was traveling south on Troost and turning east onto 77th Street. The Chevrolet struck the Hyundai before tearing down a 6-foot chain link fence surrounding a business, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, landing on the pavement. The driver was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver and passenger of the Chevrolet left the scene in a private vehicle before police or emergency medical services arrived. Police located them at an area hospital.

The driver had serious injuries, while the passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

