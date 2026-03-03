2 weapons threats in 2 days at Osawatomie schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight day, the Osawatomie School District notified parents of a threat of a potential weapon on school grounds.

In a post on the district's Facebook page, Osawatomie USD 367 stated that at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, administrators were made aware of a handwritten message referencing a potential weapon on school grounds.

District officials contacted the Osawatomie Police Department and the district's School Resource Officer.

"In coordination with law enforcement, a thorough search of the building was conducted, including lockers and desks. No weapons were found on the premises," the district said in the Facebook post.

Law enforcement also determined it was not an active threat, and at no time were students or staff in danger.

The district posted a similar letter on its Facebook page not 24 hours before the Tuesday incident.

Late Monday afternoon, the district was made aware of a written threat referencing a potential weapon on school grounds.

No weapons were found, and it was not believed to have been an active threat.

In both posts, the district said the safety and well-being of students and staff remain Osawatomie's "highest priority."

"We will continue to take all reports seriously, respond promptly, and work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure our schools remain safe learning environments," the district said in Tuesday's post.

