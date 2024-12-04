20 KC restaurants receive grant to improve outdoor dining

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Tuesday the recipients of the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant.

The new grant awards $200,000 total to 20 local restaurants to enhance and refresh outdoor seating ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"There’s an enormous appetite in the small business community for outdoor dining," said Councilman Wes Rogers. "We saw that in the pandemic ... we’re going to see more of that in the World Cup next year. And so I think we’re just getting started."

Our House KC in Midtown was named as a recipient. Locals Maggie and Joe Zahner own the joint.

During the holidays, Our House KC's roof becomes a Christmas pop-up.

The Zahners said they plan to use the money to clean up the space and put new tables and chairs outside on the sidewalk.

"Those are the big money makers for us," Maggie Zahner said. "When you have a large group that rents it out, then they're doing a bar package and a food package."

Urban Restaurant on Troost is also a recipient. The new space is owned by Justin Clark.

He envisions the spot as a place to socialize, so he wants to add a patio with the grant money.

"People think that we’re still ... we’re part of the apartment building, not knowing that we’re a restaurant," Clark said. "So, I think that patio will just bring it to awareness."

For more information on the grant, click here.


