KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday near West 167th Street and South Hedge Lane, according to the Olathe Police Department.

The single-car crash left the 22-year-old driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, deceased.

Olathe police are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.