KANSAS CITY, MO. — Police in Olathe are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night near West 119th Street over I-35.

Officers found a 23-year-old male driver of the motorcycle unresponsive.

He was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver has not yet been identified and the case remains under investigation.