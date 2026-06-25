25-foot deep sinkhole closes portion of West Pacific Avenue in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced a road closure Thursday due to an approximately 25-foot deep sinkhole.

The sinkhole has closed West Pacific Avenue from South Pleasant Street to South Osage Street as it has undermined about 10 to 15 feet of the roadway, per a press release from the city.

The city said metal plates have been placed to secure the area while crews assess the damage.

An aging storm sewer may have been what caused the sinkhole, according to preliminary findings.

Drivers and residents are urged to avoid the area during the closure, which will last for an unknown duration at this time.

The press release said people are still able to get to Bingham-Waggoner Estate and the Missouri Model Railroad Museum.

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