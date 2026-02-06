26-year-old man found dead Thursday on Turkey Creek Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon on the Turkey Creek Trail in Merriam, Kansas.

Merriam Police Department Capt. Jeremiah Waters says a resident walking on the trail, south of 75th Street, discovered a man not breathing shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and called police.

Emergency crews determined the man was deceased, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Capt. Waters says the 26-year-old man is from the area, but his identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

An autopsy is pending, per police.