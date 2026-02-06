Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26-year-old man found dead Thursday on Turkey Creek Trail

merriam police.jpg
Merriam, Kansas, Police Department
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon on the Turkey Creek Trail in Merriam, Kansas.

Merriam Police Department Capt. Jeremiah Waters says a resident walking on the trail, south of 75th Street, discovered a man not breathing shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and called police.

Emergency crews determined the man was deceased, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Capt. Waters says the 26-year-old man is from the area, but his identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

An autopsy is pending, per police.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

