2nd driver identified in deadly hit-and-run that killed KC transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified a second driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed Kita Bee, a transgender woman who was well-known in KC's LGBTQ+ community.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found a truck hit Kita Bee and fled the scene.

The driver of the truck was followed by a separate driver who witnessed the incident. That driver later returned to the scene.

On the day of the crash, police said there was evidence a second vehicle may have struck Kita Bee.

Tuesday, KCPD said the second driver had been identified. Police aren't looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

The full findings of the investigation will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to determine applicable charges, per police.

KCPD said the process could take several weeks to "ensure they (prosecutors) have all the requisite information to make the best decision regarding any potential criminal charges."

Kita Bee's loved ones remembered her for always being her authentic self, and for always being sweet despite going through a lot in her life.

—