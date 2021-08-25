Watch
2nd hiker dies within days in Death Valley National Park

Leawood man died Saturday while hiking
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, photo provided by the National Park Service, an inter-agency search and rescue crew walks past a sign reading" "Stop, Extreme Heat Danger," with park rangers responding on foot near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Authorities say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 25, 2021
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Death Valley National Park rangers are reminding visitors to limit stressful activities during summer heat after another hiker died along the same trail within days.

Authorities say 52-year-old Blake Chaplin of Leawood was found dead Aug. 21 along the Golden Canyon Trail. Chaplin was originally from St. Louis, according to his obituary.

The temperature on Aug. 21 was 109 degrees, below the normal high of 115, but still requiring precautions.

On Aug. 18, 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback of San Francisco died of suspected heat stroke.

The park urges summer visitors to limit hiking to the relatively cooler morning hours, drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and stay close to air conditioning.

