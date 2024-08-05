3 candidates lead race in Missouri’s Republican gubernatorial primary

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers political issues impacting the Kansas City region. Have a story idea to share with Charlie? Send him an e-mail.

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri, two of the three leading Republican candidates for governor visited Kansas City to make last minute pitches to voters.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and State Senator Bill Eigel visited the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

The third leading candidate, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, hosted an event Monday near Springfield.

Kehoe touted endorsements from public safety and agricultural groups. He said implementing a plan to reduce crime and improve public safety will be the first thing he does in office.

“We need to restore that type of safety to our communities,” Kehoe said. “Then we can work on the economic development plan, then we can continue to cut taxes.”

Kehoe was a car dealer and cattle rancher before entering politics. He said his experience in Jefferson City means he won’t need training wheels as governor.

At Monday’s event, Kehoe called himself a relationship-builder who wants to move the state forward, not tear it down. That’s a stark difference from Eigel, whom Kehoe never mentioned by name.

“We have a guy in Mike Kehoe who’s probably one of the most liberal Republicans we have,” Eigel said.

The Weldon Springs Republican does not hold back attacks on Kehoe and Ashcroft in campaign ads and speeches.

Eigel vowed to begin deporting illegal immigrants his first day as governor. He also wants to eliminate personal property taxes.

Eigel is leaning into his reputation as someone who won’t back down from a confrontation.

“A lot of this leftist, woke nonsense that’s made it’s way to our schools and some of our libraries, we’re going to put a stop to that,” Eigel said.

Ashcroft is the son of former Governor John Ashcroft.

“That's my last name. I'm proud of what my father did. I'm proud that he taught me about public service. I'm proud that he taught me to to be a person of integrity,” Ashcroft said. “I want to keep that name up.”

Ashcroft vowed if he wins the gubernatorial election he will pre-file a host of bills pushing a conservative agenda ahead of the 2025 legislative session.

His top priority is to eliminate the state’s income tax. He admitted the process would take years to complete.

“It will encourage people to start businesses and move their businesses here when we’re no longer penalizing you for working by taxing you,” Ashcroft said.

As for potentially helping the Chiefs or Royals remain in Kansas City, both Eigel and Ashcroft oppose giving the teams public money. Kehoe said he’d review any proposals, but needs a good return on investment for the taxpayers in order to back any plan.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will face either Mike Hamra or Crystal Quade on the Democratic side in the general election in November.