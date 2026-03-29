3 hospitalized, including juvenile, after wrong-way crash Saturday night at 9th, Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people, including a juvenile, were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 9:55 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 9th Street and The Paseo regarding a reported injury crash with critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Honda Odyssey was traveling eastbound on 9th Street. In that area, 9th Street is a one-way street for westbound traffic only.

The Honda entered the intersection at 9th and Paseo without stopping, striking a gray Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound on The Paseo. The impact caused the Toyota to roll over before coming to a stop.

The Toyota driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The Toyota's front seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is in critical condition at this time.

The Honda's rear seat passenger, a juvenile, was also transported to a local hospital. They are currently in serious condition.

The Honda driver declined medical treatment at the scene of the accident.

Police said the investigation, which includes suspected impairment of the Honda driver, is ongoing.

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