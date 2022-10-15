3 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound US 71 Highway just before I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash around 3:20 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Heading southbound on U.S. 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, a gray GMC Envoy was stopped in the No. 3 lane of travel without any lights on for “unknown reasons," according to KCMO police.

A black Kia Stinger also traveling south on U.S. 71 rammed into the back of the Envoy while driving at a “very high rate of speed.”

The collision caused the Stinger to strike the concrete median and catch fire. Additionally, the impact ejected the driver of the Envoy from their vehicle.

Police say the Envoy driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Stinger sustained critical injuries in the crash. They were transported to an area hospital.

