3 injured in Independence apartment fire Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people suffered moderate injuries after an apartment complex caught flame Friday night in Independence.

At around 10:48 p.m. Friday, Independence fire crews responded to a reported apartment fire in the 3300 block of Sterling Avenue.

Smoke and fire was located in the apartment building, and was extinguished by 10:57 p.m., according to the Independence Fire Department.

Three people were treated on the scene for moderate injuries in the blaze.

The Independence Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.