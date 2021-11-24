Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

$3 million lottery prize is Missouri couple's second big win

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 14:56:33-05

An eastern Missouri couple recently won a $3 million lottery prize — and it wasn’t the first time they’ve claimed a big lottery win.

The Missouri Lottery says the couple from Washington County, who asked not to be identified, purchased the winning ticket for the “Big Riches” scratcher game at the Short Stop Convenience Shop in Potosi while recently picking up groceries.

They scratched off the ticket inside the store and celebrated with a hug.

Winning never gets old.

The same couple won a $250,000 lottery prize a few years ago.

“It was just like God blessed us again!” one of the winners said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!