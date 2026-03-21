3 people sent to the hospital after car overturns, catches on fire near 46th and Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Three people were transported to the hospital after a car ran off the roadway, traveled through the grass, and overturned before catching on fire and coming to a rest.

KCPD officers were called to the area of 46th and Blue Ridge Boulevard in regard to an injury collision at 8:25 p.m. Friday. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on Blue Ridge at a high rate of speed.

The driver, front seat passenger and rear seat passenger of the Hyundai were all transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The front seat passenger and rear seat passenger are both in serious but stable condition. The driver is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.