Several Kansas City-area families affected by SNAP cutbacks see glimmer of hope

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. As part of our coverage of the impact of SNAP benefit cuts, we're partnering with Harvesters to raise money for those affected. Learn more here . Share your story idea with Lily .

—

On Monday, a Kansas City-area construction company gave 30 Kansas City families who lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this weekend anywhere between $300 and $500 to spend on groceries. The same families could see impacts to their childcare services as the government shutdown looms.

Deborah Mann, executive director of Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center (Emmanuel), last spoke with KSHB 41 News when the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) announced its federal funding for its Head Start partner programs would come to an end after Nov. 1, and that some would have to temporarily close.

30 Kansas City families get some relief amid SNAP benefit losses, potential impacts to childcare

CONTINUE READING | Kansas City-area Head Start programs assess reserve funds to stay open amid government shutdown

Head Start is a federally funded childcare program for low-income families.

Since then, MARC said its 17 partner programs across Jackson, Platte and Clay counties have decided to "take on significant financial risk to continue serving Head Start families for a limited period of time," according to its website.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Deborah Mann

Mann said the Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center is taking it day by day.

“We’re open, we’re walking by faith," she said. "I don’t know what tomorrow brings."

While she doesn't know what tomorrow brings, Monday brought some relief to Emmanuel Head Start families.

Local construction company LM2 Construction gave 30 families with students at Emmanuel anywhere from $300 to $500 on Monday. The same families lost their SNAP benefits over the weekend.

“We feel like doors are closing, but then there’s support that will help you," said Mariel Chacon, a mom of two who also teaches at Emmanuel.

If Emmanuel were to temporarily close, Chacon and Donesha Cornelius say they would lose childcare.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Donesha Cornelius

“I would be devastated because I’m dependent on them for them to take care of my children especially if I have to work," Cornelius said.

As the families shopped, the USDA announced it would partially fund SNAP benefits in November. Although, it could take weeks or months for recipients to receive their reduced benefits.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB LaTasha McCall

“They can partially do it, they can do it, we’re just doing our part, and they don’t know when that’s going to be," LaTasha McCall, founder of LM2 Construction, said. "Is it going to be today, tomorrow?”

When KSHB 41 News first spoke with Mann, she said she knew the Kansas City community would step up to do their part.

"I'm seeing history made," she said. "A community coming through as I thought they would."

For moms like Chacon, it means a lot this time of year.

"Thanksgiving is coming up, so it's like, you really want to bring food to the table, being thankful, so I really appreciate it," she said.

—