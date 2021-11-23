$30 million Walgreens facility to bring 200 jobs to Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new $30 million Walgreen's facility will bring 200 jobs to Liberty, Missouri, by the fall of 2022.

The Kansas City Area Development Council announced Monday that the company will open a high-tech, micro-fulfillment center in Liberty.

Job opportunities will include pharmacy technicians, maintenance technicians, function leads and other operational roles.

The 65,000-plus square foot facility will be located at the Liberty Commerce Center.

“As the most centrally located supply chain hub with 15 million square feet of new industrial space expected to be delivered by the end of 2021, the Kansas City region is known for manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution,” Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council said in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome Walgreens’ new high-tech facility to the KC region as the company works to optimize its speed-to-consumer capabilities.”

The new facility in Liberty will mark one of nine Walgreens facilities that will open across the U.S.