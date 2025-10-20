30 Years, 14 Family Members, 700 Kids Helped: Jack's Hollow is one of Gardner's Beloved Halloween Traditions

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

—

Throughout October dozens of cars wind through the darkness at Jack's Hollow, where screams and laughter echo from vehicles as families experience one of the area's most unique and longstanding Halloween traditions.

Jack's Hollow is one of Gardner's Most Beloved Halloween Traditions

For over 30 years, the Doleshal family has transformed their Gardner property into an elaborate haunted drive-through that's become a beloved community institution.

What began as a simple gathering in 1993 has evolved into a sprawling Halloween experience with multiple haunted scenes, scares, and a barn filled with horror memorabilia.

"Started a long time ago, way back 1993 it started out as my uncle carving Jack O' Lanterns around a campfire with a couple of his buddies," said Dane Moldrup, a Jack's Hollow organizer. "They would add tombstone here, you know, skeleton there, and it kind of blew up into what it is today."

The elaborate production has grown consistently over three decades, with the family continuously investing in new elements.

"And after that, it just exploded, because it was very successful. And literally, every year it's gotten bigger and bigger," said Tammy Doleshal, one of the organizers who has been involved for "30 years at least."

"We add new props every year, at least one big prop, and then we buy, you know, a bunch of small stuff that we'll add into different scenes," Moldrup said. "It builds up the love of Halloween even more."

One of Jack's Hollow's highlights is a barn filled with horror memorabilia that visitors can explore, adding to the immersive experience that sets it apart from commercial haunted attractions.

"We have, you know, my little brother, who's 10 years old, who's out there scaring right now and then, you know, all the way up to us. So through and through, is a family event. I think people can feel that when they're, you know, drinking apple cider and eating their donuts and everything," Moldrup said.

Grant Stephens Jack's Hollow

But this Halloween season, the Doleshal family is confronting harsh economic realities affecting their mission. The attraction remains free, asking only for toy donations or small cash contributions to help local children during the holidays. However, organizers say fewer donations are coming in as families tighten their belts.

"It's free of charge. We asked, if possible, if they could bring a new toy or a small cash donation, because we that helps us get the teenagers and the things that we don't get donated," Doleshal said.

This year feels different, reflecting broader economic pressures across Kansas households.

"There's been years that it's been extremely successful. This year has been a little slow. So I'm thinking the economy," she said. "Our donations have been down, but I can't say they're bad, but they definitely have changed, and so I do think it's the economy."

The impact is significant. Last year, donations helped the family provide Christmas gifts to 700 local children.

For the family, the attraction's value extends beyond charitable contributions - it's about community connection and keeping Halloween accessible to all families.

"A lot of different haunts or a lot of attractions have kind of a corporation feel, and this is Truly 100% a family event," Moldrup said.

"But that's why we don't charge," Doleshal said, explaining their philosophy.

Grant Stephens Tammy Doleshal (left) and Dane Moldrup (right) explain how Jack's Hollow came to be.

"Along with getting the donations, I enjoy seeing these kids have that much fun," she added. "I enjoy seeing them enjoy it."

This year, Jack's Hollow is adding a special twist for Halloween night Friday.

"What's a little different is a Friday is Halloween. So what we're doing on Halloween, which we've never done before, is we're giving out bags at the end of the drive, and every scare is going to have candy, and they can trick or treat on the way down," Doleshal said.

The attraction runs through Halloween, and due to increased popularity since the pandemic, reservations are now recommended through their SignUpGenius page. As Kansas families navigate economic uncertainties, the Doleshal family continues betting that Gardner's Halloween spirit will overcome financial headwinds - one carload at a time.

For more information and reservations, visit Jack's Hollow's Facebook page.