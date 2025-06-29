300 customers without water in east Kansas City, Missouri, as crews repair water main break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water said 300 customers are currently without water in east Kansas City, Missouri, as crews repair a water main break Saturday.

The main break, which was reported just after noon Saturday, is in the area of East 11th Street to Truman Road and Benton Boulevard to Jackson Avenue.

KC Water

Crews will be closing several water valves in the area to make repairs on the main.

Repair times are estimated to last between 8 and 12 hours, KC Water said.

KC Water is providing free water at the corner of 12th Street and Benton Boulevard as repairs continue.

