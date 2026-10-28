39-year-old man killed in wreck Wednesday afternoon in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old man died in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Prairie Village.

Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of 66th Terrace and Roe Avenue.

An initial investigation revealed the crash involved a single vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV.

Police said the SUV was heading northbound in the 6700 block of Roe Avenue when it veered off the road and hit a fence. The vehicle came to rest at the intersection, witnesses said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

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