3rd party used wrong address in pre-populated advance ballot forms in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Election Office says it is working with the United States Postal Service to correct an error made by a third-party voter information service on advance mail ballot application forms sent to roughly 40,000 voters across the county.

In a social media post Wednesday, Johnson County election officials said they were made aware that pre-populated advance mail ballot applications sent out recently by the independent Center for Voter Informationcontained the wrong return address.

The correct address for the completed forms to be sent is 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, Kansas, 66061. The incorrect pre-populated forms used the address 2102 E. Kansas City Road.

The election office is asking USPS to redirect any mail sent to the incorrect address to be forwarded to the correct address.

Voters who already have one of the pre-populated forms should double-check to ensure the return address is 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe, Kansas, 66061.

"We inadvertently provided an incorrect return address for the Johnson County Election Office, with one digit of the address changed," CVI's President and CEO Tom Lopach said in a statement e-mailed Wednesday to KSHB 41 News. "We immediately contacted election officials who have already been in touch with the US Postal Service to have the mail delivered to the correct address. We regret this mistake and are making every effort to ensure that all Johnson County residents can use our forms to easily participate in democracy."

Voters who did not receive a pre-populated form but are interested in submitting an application for a mail ballot can visit the election office’s website for more information.

—