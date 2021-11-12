4 Hands Brewing honors veterans at Bier Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 4 Hands Brewing hosted its 10th anniversary party on Veteran’s Day at Bier Station, highlighting a fundraising component for the Veterans Community Project.

Ten was the theme of the evening. 4 Hands featured 10 taps for 10 years with a goal of raising $10,000.

The Veterans Community Project “refuses to let any Veteran fall through the cracks,” according to a statement on the 4 Hands donation page for the organization.

Additionally, the statement explains that the Veterans Community Project offers assistance from providing housing to walk-in support services.

In this instance, proceeds and donations were to help build a tiny home.

“I think it’s important that it doesn’t just ring as an empty statement, we say, ‘Happy Veteran’s Day, we thank and support you,’” said Jeremy Danner, 4 Hands ambassador. “So we really wanted to do something that we felt could make a difference.”