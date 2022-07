Four people were injured — one critically and three seriously — in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Johnson County.

The crash happened on the northbound lane of Interstate 35 near 175th Street at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency crews had to shut down the lane for some time while responding to the crash and clearing it.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

