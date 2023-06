KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking the public to help locate a 43-year-old woman who went missing overnight.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sochil A. Tinoco was reported to have left the area of 6900 NW 83rd Terrace to travel to 5510 E. Truman Rd. in a white GMC Terrain.

Police say Tinoco is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and yellow flower dress with tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

