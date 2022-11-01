5 juniors at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts surprised with full-ride scholarships

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Five juniors at the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts were surprised with a full-ride scholarship to Avila University.

It was in partnership with KC Scholars, a nonprofit based in Kansas City that helps students pay for higher education.

In 2022, over 1,300 students applied for the Eleventh Grade Scholarship given out by KC Scholars. Ultimately, only 400 students received the $50,000 grant.

“But the story today is about — what about the other 900? What about the other 900 that we just didn’t have enough resources?” said Natalie Lews, KC Scholar’s chief operating officer.

James Burkee, president of Avila University, says he wanted to make sure as many of those 900 students could get the education they want.

As one of the universities that work with KC Scholars, Avila decided to offer one hundred additional scholarships.

Two hundred and twenty applications poured in for those 100 spots. Burkee says they decided, on top of the five full-ride scholarships, the other 215 students will receive partial grants as well.

“The tears, the smiles, it’s something I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. But it’s really why we do what we do,” Burkee said. “This is going to make an impact on these young men and women, on their families, on their communities and then they do some amazing things.”

Avila University has signed on an eight-year agreement with KC Scholars to provide scholarships to 100 students per year.

Lewis says it is the nonprofit's goal to maintain a 75% graduation and completion rate for its recipients.

She has full faith the five full-ride scholarship recipients will live up to that mission and inspire others along the way.

“I’m speechless right now, I never knew I would have a full-ride scholarship to Avila,” said Hadiyah Bayan, a scholarship recipient. “It just made me feel inspired to do more for my community.”

Bayan wasn't alone, and other recipients weighed on the importance of receiving a scholarship.

“I’m honestly still processing, like I’m in shock,” said Shaila Valderas, another recipient. “Thank you, just thank you for supporting me in everything.”

