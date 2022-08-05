Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

5 residents displaced following Friday morning fire at Overland Park house

Overland Park Fire Department.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo courtesy Jason Rhodes/Overland Park Fire Department
Overland Park Fire Department.jpg
Posted at 12:51 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 13:51:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cause of a fire Friday morning in Overland Park that left five residents displaced remains under investigation.

Around 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 6400 block of W. 151st Place. While crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes, the entire house suffered “significant” smoke damage.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson said no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

The home did not have any working smoke alarms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock