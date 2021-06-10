5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car Saturday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old boy who was hit by a car Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, has died.

The boy, who police said died Wednesday, was playing at Kensington Park near State Avenue between North 29th and North 32nd streets.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, he wandered away from the adults he was with and tried to cross State Avenue.

He was later hit by a car heading east on State Avenue that was unable to stop in time.

KCKPD said in an initial investigation indicates speed was not a factor and the driver who hit the boy remained on the scene and cooperated.

Police still are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).