500 families sign up: Belton food pantry sees 'unbelievable' surge in need for help

A Belton food pantry is experiencing high demand as families struggle with rising costs and economic hardships.

The pantry said 500 families signed up for Thanksgiving meal assistance within hours of registration for assistance opened.

Heart-N-Hand Ministries typically keeps Thanksgiving meal sign ups open for two weeks, but this year the response was immediate and overwhelming.

"We're at 100, 150, 220," said Samuel Newby, executive director of Heart-N-Hand Ministries, as he described how quickly the number of people needing help climbed.

"That hits hard," Newby said. "You know that number is a reflection of pain. That number is a reflection of need," Newby said.

Newby said they capped the sign up at 500 families. More than half who signed up are new clients who have never asked for help before.

"The need has been growing and growing," Newby said.

Heart-N-Hand Ministries has deep roots in serving the community during challenging times.

"We've been serving the community for over 20 years and provided a number of programs for people who are facing a number of economic hardships," Newby said.

He said watching the influx and increase in the last three weeks is s definitely a result of the shutdown,

Karen Robertson, a case manager at Heart-N-Hand, sees the needs, too.

"It was unbelievable how quick and fast they came," Robertson said. "Not like we had seen before. It tells me a lot more people need help.

She says their clients in case management and in the pantry are families from all walks of life.

"Seniors to young mothers, single mothers, mom and dad with their kids that come in; everybody needs help," Robertson said. "It's the average family and they are working hard and doing everything they can."

Robertson said many are middle-class and military families who are finding it difficult to afford holiday expenses.

"Stuff that would normally be everyday or every year, like Thanksgiving, is going to put people in hardship," Robertson said. "They just don't have that extra money."

She says multiple factors are contributing to the increased need.

"The government shutdown, the rise in groceries, everything, the cost of everything," Robertson said.

She says financial stress can affect a family's ability to enjoy the holiday season.

"The joy gets sucked out of it if you don't know how its going to be, how its going to be provided," Robertson said.

Shirley Clubbs, kitchen coordinator at Heart-N-Hand Ministries, has seen the numbers of meals double in recent weeks.

Inside Heart-N-Hand's pantry. they normally serve 50 families per week but now serve 75 per week.

"We have seen an increase in 50% at the pantry," Newby said. "Our phone is ringing off the hook."

Debbie Brown's first time at the pantry came after calling around when her SNAP benefits ran out.

“Don’t be ashamed, don’t be sacred to reach out for help,"Brown said. "Cause the community is here to help and I thank God for the community because everybody needs somebody right now. We all need help.”

Melanie Moritz's loved one is in Navy. It was her first time at the pantry, too.

“I just need help, extra help, even though I work," she said. "Living paycheck-to-paycheck is not easy having bills.”

Information about available assistance has spread quickly through social media and community networks.

"That's the good of social media," Robertson said.

Robertson said the community response has been remarkable, with donations coming in to meet the increased demand.

"It's quite amazing, haven't seen anything like it before," Robertson said. "The community support, the community love that they have for the people of Belton, I just haven't seen it before."

The staff pushes on to keep helping.

"Everybody here has that heart for all these people, and we want their bellies. They come in empty, we want them to go out full," Clubbs said.

However, Newby acknowledges sustainability concerns with such high demand.

"This can only go on so long," Newby said. "We're watching hardship.

