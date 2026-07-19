5th grader at Catholic school in Prairie Village dies after car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fifth-grader at St. Ann Catholic Church and School in Prairie Village has died after a car crash Wednesday night.

The church shared the news Sunday morning that Annie Koester died the night before from injuries suffered in the crash.

The church scheduled Mass in honor of Annie and the rest of the Koester family Sunday evening.

According to the Legends Soccer Club, where Koester played, the Koester family was involved in a car crash while traveling from Kansas City to Nashville for a soccer tournament.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the entire Koester family and to all who knew and loved Annie," the club wrote in a Facebook post. "As the family continues to grieve, they also face a long road to recovery in the weeks and months ahead. Their family, friends, and teammates have continued to lift them up in prayer and support during this incredibly difficult time.

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