62-year-old woman killed in flash flood on Overland Park trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 62-year-old woman died Monday after being swept away by a flash flood in an Overland Park, Kan., creek.

Anupama Vaidya was walking with her husband along a trail near Negro Creek when the swift-moving waters carried her away. Her body was later recovered not far down the trail.

Overland Park Police said Vaidya may have had mobility issues, but they are still investigating what led her to get caught in the rushing water.

Blake Rumsey was visiting his in-laws' home that backs up to the creek.

Rumsey witnessed the aftermath and recorded video of the dangerous conditions.

"I don't know how fast the current was going, but it was fast," Rumsey said. "Like, that would be hard for a grown man, let alone a small older woman, to handle."

Weather reports revealed the creek rose to six feet in 40 minutes.

"They were just on a morning walk, probably came back out here in the evening, and 20 minutes into the walk, you know, it costs you your life," Rumsey said.

Jason Neese has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, and said the danger during heavy rains is well-known to him and his neighbors.

Neese has always warned his family to stay away from the creek during rainstorms.

"Very easy to get swept away, very easy to get hung up on debris," Neese said. "I think people just kind of don't have respect for what the power of the water is."

