70-year-old Olathe man dies in 3-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 70-year-old Olathe man died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 29, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Shortly before noon, the drivers of a 2011 Dodge 1500 and a 2017 Cadillac XT5 were slowing for a traffic stop on northbound I-29, north of NW 64th Street, when a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle struck the back of the Dodge.

The Dodge then spun, colliding with the rear of the Cadillac.

The driver of the Beetle, identified as 70-year-old Michael Mahoney, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the highway patrol, the driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries, and the driver of the Cadillac was not injured.