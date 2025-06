KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound 71 Highway at 75th Street and Northbound 71 Highway at Blue River Road is closed due to a crash involving a semi and a second vehicle.

Kansas City Police say the crash happened about 4:10 a.m. and that a semi is on its side.

Police aren't sure what led up to the crash.

Police say they do believe there are injuries in this crash, but they aren't sure of the extent right now.

There is no timeline on how long the road may be closed.