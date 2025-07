KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 75th Street from Interstate 35 to Switzer in Merriam is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

Water One says a 12-inch water main broke shortly after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews have closed 75th Street in both directions to repair the damage.

Water One officials say five buildings and 75 customers are impacted.

Repair work is estimated to take about four hours.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.