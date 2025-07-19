8 first responders, 1 citizen hospitalized after carbon-monoxide incident in Garnett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight first responders and one citizen were sent to the hospital after a carbon-monoxide incident in Garnett, Kansas, Friday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Anderson County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a patient in cardiac arrest at a residence in Garnett.

Authorities with the City of Garnett and Anderson County were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, public safety personnel initiated life-saving resuscitation efforts for the patient.

During the response, Anderson County EMS requested the Garnett Fire Department to perform a check for carbon monoxide inside the home.

Readings revealed a fatal-level concentration of carbon monoxide in the residence, forcing crews to evacuate.

Three additional ambulances responded to assist with the incident, authorities said.

Eight public safety personnel and one private citizen were transported to Anderson County Hospital for medical evaluation due to suspected carbon monoxide exposure.

All individuals transported are in stable condition and undergoing further evaluation, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

—