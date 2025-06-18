80-year-old woman, 61-year-old man injured when their cars collided Tuesday in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured Tuesday when their vehicles collided in an intersection on Missouri 150 Highway at South Harris Road in Jackson County, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report stated the Plattsburg, Mo., woman was driving north about 1:40 p.m. on Harris Road in a 2019 Mini Cooper Countryman when she failed to yield to an eastbound 2024 Ford Escape and entered the intersection, the crash report states.

The Ford Escape hit the front of the Mini Cooper. The Missouri Highway Patrol report states the crash totaled the Escape and caused extensive damage to the Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Ford Escape, from Pleasant Hill, Mo., suffered minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.

The Mini Cooper driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, the crash report states.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were alone in their vehicles, according to the report.

