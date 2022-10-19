$80M development plan proposed for Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new development could soon make its way to the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Waldo is like one of those perfect little gem neighborhoods,” said Will Kivinski, who lives in Waldo.

The heart of the neighborhood could be at 75th and Wornall Avenue, an intersection of the Trolley Track Trail.

“Waldo is a very historic neighborhood,” said Jeremy Tinkler, with EPC Real Estate Group.

At one corner is The Well, where Chris Lewellen is the co-owner.

“A lot of people know we’re famous for our rooftop,” Lewellen said

Tinkler says The Well has been there since the street car ran in the 1950s.

But Lewellen believes its future could be improved and says he has a plan for new neighbors.

“We’ve been sitting here at The Well and we have an underused space that’s ugly,” he said.

Lewellen and Tinkler came up with an idea for full-block development from 74th Terrace and Broadway to 74th Street and Wyandotte.

The project from EPC Real Estate Group includes 12,0000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 289 apartment units and a 377-stall parking garage.

Lewellen says The Well will return with a new rooftop terrace.

“We’ll bring The Well back bigger, badder and nicer,” he said.

Lewellen envisioned what the neighborhood his business would look like.

“The full length of Broadway will have retail along the extent of it,” he said. “It’s a really fun entertainment area, but it hasn’t seen the density I think it could benefit from with new residents.”

Some in the neighborhood agree it’s a good thing.

“It’s going to make Waldo more attractive to homeowners, but also people visiting the neighborhood,” Kivinski said. “I do think it’s important to take into consideration affordable housing.”

Serenity Reeves, who works in the area, is also onboard.

“It would be good for more people to come here, for people who work here, to live here as well," Reeves said.

Others who KSHB 41 spoke with were torn about the project, saying the area needed more use and housing.

However, they called it an aggressive plan and considered its historic past and if a new development would fit in.

“We met with the Ward Parkway Homes Association, the Tower Homes Association, the West Waldo Homes Association, the Waldo Business Association — we’ve been meeting with a lot of folks soliciting feedback," Tinkler said.

Tinkler estimates the projects price tag is $80 million, and will be funded through private equity and lending.

“This is an investment in Waldo bringing more retail, more commercial space, adding jobs, not just part-time construction jobs, but permanent jobs and permanent residents," he said.

Tinkler says the project is going through city approval right now, and is hoping for a summer groundbreaking with a two-year construction timeline.

KSHB 41 asked if these units would be considered affordable, and they say they’re still determining where rent numbers will land.

The group is also planning for a KCATA driver station, electric vehicle parking and electric bikes.

—

