816 Day 2023 | Celebrating Kansas City's culture, supporting local businesses

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:16:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 816 Day has arrived.

Since 2018, downtown Kansas City, Missouri, has hosted an 816 Day celebration, giving residents a chance to celebrate the city's culture and show their KC pride at various activities and events.

KC Streetcar and Art in the Loop are hosting performances from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday at the City Market. The following performances will be free for the public:

  • The Traditional Music Society will present Sounz of Samba — performing the rhythms heard at the Carnival in Rio De Janeiro.
  • Circus Scorpius will soar through the air with an acrobatics performance.
  • Musical artists GIPSON and Steddy P of Underground Homies will share their music with Kansas Citians.

Several KC businesses are also taking part in the celebration:

  • Garment District Grooves is holding a concert starring Billy Ebeling from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Café Corazón is holding a free salsa dance class from 3-5 p.m.
  • J. Rieger & Co. will have live music from The Vincents for the public to enjoy.

More information on 816 Day deals from KC businesses can be found on the Visit KC website.

Another way to support Kansas City businesses Wednesday is through 816 Day Bingo, which brings participants to a number of destinations in downtown KCMO along the KC Streetcar route. Those joining in on the fun can access the bingo online and can fill out their card by scanning QR codes at stops marked with an asterisk or by receiving stickers.

Prizes will be raffled following the Art in the Loop performances in the City Market. More information on 816 Day Bingo rules and prizes can be found online.

Those looking to make a difference in the community can combat hunger by making an $8.16 donation to Harvester's Community Food Network. Donations can be submitted online.

