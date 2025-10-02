900 workers face indefinite layoffs at General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sluggish sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and the loss of incentives for buying an electric vehicle are two big reasons why as many as 900 Local 31 union workers could face indefinite layoffs.

Union President Dontay Wilson said Thursday that means the plant will be operating with just one shift instead of two.

The union is working to determine if 900 is the right number of workers who will be laid off indefinitely until the situation improves, including the planned manufacturing of the Chevrolet Equinox at the plant located in the Fairfax District in Kansas City, Kansas.

General Motors sent KSHB 41 the statement below:

"As previously announced, GM is delaying the launch of the second shift at Fairfax Assembly as part of strategic adjustments to align with customer demand and slower EV industry growth. I can confirm that to support the plant’s operational needs as part of that adjustment, we made the decision to delay the return of second shift indefinitely. Impacted employees will be covered by the provisions of the UAW-GM agreement."

"GMs recent decision to allocate ICE Chevrolet Equinox production to Fairfax beginning in 2027 emphasizes the strong future for the facility. The company will continue to evaluate customer demand and market dynamics leveraging our flexible manufacturing footprint as we make decisions about our operations."

