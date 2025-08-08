9th annual Thundergong! tickets on sale starting Friday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for the 9th annual Thundergong! are on sale, starting at 10 a.m., Aug. 8.

The concert is an annual fundraiser for the Steps of Faith Foundation, which provides prosthetic care, hope, and comfort to amputees needing financial support.

The annual concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 8, at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets will be on sale through the Thundergong website or Ticketmaster.

In addition to host Jason Sudeikis and Kansas City's Summer Breeze band, the event will roll out a star-studded lineup in the coming weeks.

